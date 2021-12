SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol confirms there is a full closure on Smith Grade and Bonny Doon Road in Santa Cruz. As of 5:00 a.m. Friday, there is a tree down and rock slide blocking the roads in the area.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The closure comes after flooding and debris flows from the heavy rainfall within the last few days and last week's storm.