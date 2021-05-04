Monterey airport announces new start dates for flights to Orange County, Burbank

Travel

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Regional Airport announced new start dates for summer hop-on flights to Orange County and Burbank.

The flights were originally set to begin on April 17, 2020, but are now set to begin on June 11. Flights are now available for booking on the JSX website here.

Monterey Regional Airport announces flights to Orange County, Burbank

The new routes are part of a hop-on jet service through JSX, and fares start at $199 each way. They were originally set to start at $99 each way. Flights will travel between private terminals and seat 30 people. Travelers will only need to arrive 20 minutes before the flight departs, according to the airport, and complimentary cocktails are served inflight.

Flights to Burbank will go between the private hangar at 200 Sky Park Drive in Monterey and the private hangar at 4561 W. Empire in Burbank. They will operate once a day on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Flights to Orange County will operate once a day on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and go between the private hangar on Sky Park Drive and the private hangar at 19301 Campus Drive in Santa Ana.