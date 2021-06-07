Apple previews new macOS with a familiar name

Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KION) Apple unveiled several changes at its WWDC 2021 event, and the company previewed its macOS Monterey, the newest version of its desktop operating system.

The operating system includes several features:

SharePlay- a feature in FaceTime that lets users share music, TV shows, movies and other experiences.

Universal Control- allows users to work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad.

Spacial audio, voice isolation and wide spectrum in FaceTime.

Shared with You- find content shared through Messages from a tab in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News and the Apple TV app.

An interactive globe in Maps.

Live Text- detect text in photos, including phone numbers, websites, addresses and tracking numbers.

“macOS Monterey is packed with features that help Mac users get more done, connect with friends and family in amazing new ways, and work across Mac and iPad more seamlessly than ever before,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari’s new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac.”

Learn more about macOS Monterey and the other announcements from Apple here. MacOS Monterey is coming this fall, according to Apple.