Army releases exception to COVID policy so Santa can visit Central Coast military housing

Holidays

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Travel is currently restricted at Central Coast military installations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's not going to stop Santa from making a visit.

The Department of the Army issued an exception for Santa Claus and his reindeer to travel during HPCON C to deliver presents on Christmas Eve. He has been granted access to the Presidio of Monterey, La Mesa Village and Ord Military Community for the purpose of bringing joy and delivering presents to military families.

"Santa Claus was fully briefed on HPCON measures and understands the ramifications of a violation," the Department of the Army wrote in its memorandum released by the Presidio of Monterey. "He understands that this does not constitute permission to conduct other non-essential business in the above identified areas. He will follow all COVID mitigation strategies and procedures outlined by USAG Presidio of Monterey."

Buddy the Elf is listed as the point of contact.

HPCONs are health protection conditions issued based on risk levels within a community. Under HPCON C, the area is experiencing sustained community transmission and travel is restricted. The Presidio of Monterey is under HPCON C currently.