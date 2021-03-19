Monterey County student raises money to buy new Chromebooks for students in need

Instagram

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Office of Education said a student at a local school delivered ten new Chromebooks to their office to be distributed to students in need.

The student, Nicholas Udwadia, is a junior at Stevenson Upper School, and the Office of Education said he raised the money to buy the devices through a foundation he started called the HELP Monterey County Foundation.

The Office of Education said Udwadia started the foundation after his school transitioned to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it helped him become aware that many other students in the county did not have the equipment or technology to have a quality education remotely,

The foundation's goal is to educate the community about COVID-19. Its website features information about what COVID-19 is, signs and symptoms and updates on the county's response to the virus.

"The website of the foundation represents the immense time and effort that he has placed into researching the most accurate information and providing the most up-to-date data on COVID-19, all encapsulated in an easy to use and interactive digital platform," the Office of Education wrote in a social media post.

In addition to providing information about the virus, he has also used the foundation to raise funds to buy computer equipment. He said the foundation is also in the process of organizing a technology drive.

"We are working with Loaves, Fishes, and Computers, a local organization that collects used digital devices, refurbishes, and then distributes them to people in need within our community, most urgently students and low-income families. The HELP Monterey County Foundation is also currently raising both funds and awareness for organizations that support the most susceptible. These reputable and established organizations include Meals on Wheels, the Monterey Food Bank, and the Boys and Girls Clubs. Lastly, once it is safe to do so, I plan on personally going to the Boys and Girls Clubs and to schools within our community to educate students on COVID-19, raise awareness of the most prevalent issues facing our county, and share how we as a community can be better prepared for future global issues should they happen," Udwadia said.

To learn more about the HELP Monterey County Foundation, visit the website here.