Santa Cruz County preparing to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 pending FDA approval

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Children aged 5 to 11, could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next month if it gets authorization from the FDA, and Santa Cruz County is already preparing for the rollout.

On Wednesday, the White House told governors across the nation to begin preparing to vaccinate children as young as 5, pending approval for Pfizer's vaccine for the younger age group.

Santa Cruz County says instead of mass vaccination sites, they are working to roll out the vaccines at health clinics, pediatrician and primary care offices and school sites. They say that will enable parents to discuss their concerns one-on-one with providers.

There are 15,000 children aged 5-11 who will be eligible for the vaccine. Santa Cruz County says their goal is to vaccinate 40% of those kids by the end of the year.

