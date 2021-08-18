Central Fire District to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Central Fire District announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has decided to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all personnel.

The agency said there will be some exceptions for sincere religious beliefs and significant medical conditions. The district is still working to decide on an implementation date.

Fire Chief John Walbridge said the policy is similar to the state's vaccine requirement for health care workers. He also pointed out that Santa Cruz County health data shows that local COVID-19 case rates have doubled over the course of two weeks, and the numbers are expected to continue rising.

"The District provides for the safety of its employees and their families. Our ultimate mission is to protect the members of the community we serve and keep everyone as safe as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against the virus, including the current variants of the virus," the agency wrote in a statement.

The district said most of its firefighters are already vaccinated.