Diocese of Monterey will not offer vaccine exemptions

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A spokesperson for the Diocese of Monterey says the diocese will not be offering exemptions for those who do not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They said this applies to everyone who walks through the doors, including congregants and clergy.

In a previous statement about COVID-19 vaccines, Bishop Daniel Garcia encouraged everyone to get a vaccine.

"Catholic theologians, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Congregation of the Doctrine of Faith in Rome, and Pope Francis, have all clearly concluded that to take the vaccine, be it Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, is clearly a legitimate moral choice in this time of Pandemic with limited vaccine options... Unless one’s personal doctor recommends otherwise, I strongly urge everyone to take the vaccine for the protection of human life and well-being of all," he wrote.

The Diocese of Monterey extends from Santa Cruz to San Luis Obispo.