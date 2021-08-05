Two Monterey High School students test positive for COVID-19
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District issued a statement Thursday confirming that two students at Monterey High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Marci McFadden, the Chief of Communication and Engagement, said the school was informed on Wednesday that two students may have been exposed to the virus outside of school. After the school received consent from parents, staff members conducted rapid tests on site. The tests results showed that they were positive for COVID-19.
McFadden says the students have been placed in quarantine and close contacts and the parents of students in classes they attended were notified about the test results.
Read the full statement below.
"The health and safety of students and staff are high priorities for Monterey High and the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. To confirm, Monterey High was notified yesterday that two students may have been exposed to COVID-19 outside of school. With parent consent, school personnel performed rapid tests on site and the students were confirmed positive. Following California Department of Public Health guidelines, the students are quarantining and close contacts were immediately informed, as well as the parents/guardians of students in classes that the students attended. Under CDPH guidelines, as long as students are wearing a mask and not in close contact, they may remain in school if they are asymptomatic."Marci McFadden on behalf of MPUSD
