Two Monterey High School students test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District issued a statement Thursday confirming that two students at Monterey High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Marci McFadden, the Chief of Communication and Engagement, said the school was informed on Wednesday that two students may have been exposed to the virus outside of school. After the school received consent from parents, staff members conducted rapid tests on site. The tests results showed that they were positive for COVID-19.

McFadden says the students have been placed in quarantine and close contacts and the parents of students in classes they attended were notified about the test results.

