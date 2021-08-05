Register for a vaccine and get a Big Mac at upcoming Greenfield event

Coronavirus

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) McDonald's in Greenfield is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination registration event with the help of Virus Integrated Distribution of Aid (VIDA) of Monterey County, and anyone who registers to get a vaccine will get a free Big Mac.

The event will be held at the McDonald's located at 501 El Camino Real Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health workers from VIDA will be at the location to help people register.