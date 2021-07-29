Santa Cruz brewery announces vaccine requirement for indoor seating

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz brewery announced that as of Tuesday, it is requiring proof of vaccination for indoor seating and use of the game room.

Greater Purpose Brewing Company wrote in a social media post that kids under the age of 13 and those with proof of medical exemptions may sit indoors and play in the game room, but they will need to wear masks.

The brewery said it will not make any other exceptions.