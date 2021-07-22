Seaside COVID-19 testing site moving to new location

Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside's COVID-19 testing site is moving to a new location, according to the Monterey County Health Department.

The last day for testing at the Greater Victory Temple Church is Saturday, and after that, the site will move to the Salvation Army located at 1491 Contra Costa on July 27.

The new location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123 or go online here.