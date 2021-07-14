San Lorenzo Valley Rotary Club announces Covid-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in ‘Vax the Valley’

Coronavirus

SAN LORENZO VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The San Lorenzo Valley Rotary Club is partnering with the County of Santa Cruz Public Health and the Boulder Creek Business Association to host free, pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinics for San Lorenzo Valley residents.

One-dose vaccines and two-dose vaccines will be offered to people ages 12 and older. Appointments are not required and people are welcome to walk-in.

Free beverages, snacks, and gift cards will be available for the public. There will also be free rides for people who need to get to the vaccination clinic. For assistance with transportation, people can call (408) 315-3056.

'Vax the Valley' clinics will be held on these Saturdays: July 17, July 31, August 7, and August 21. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Liberty Bank parking lot in Downtown Boulder Creek.