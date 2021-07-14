Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 5:56 AM

San Lorenzo Valley Rotary Club announces Covid-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in ‘Vax the Valley’

Roughly one-fifth of Americans were initially hesitant about or squarely against getting the Covid-19 vaccine but have since gotten their shots
<i>Monica Schipper/Getty Images</i><br/>Roughly one-fifth of Americans were initially hesitant about or squarely against getting the Covid-19 vaccine but have since gotten their shots

SAN LORENZO VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The San Lorenzo Valley Rotary Club is partnering with the County of Santa Cruz Public Health and the Boulder Creek Business Association to host free, pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinics for San Lorenzo Valley residents.

One-dose vaccines and two-dose vaccines will be offered to people ages 12 and older. Appointments are not required and people are welcome to walk-in.

Free beverages, snacks, and gift cards will be available for the public. There will also be free rides for people who need to get to the vaccination clinic. For assistance with transportation, people can call (408) 315-3056.

'Vax the Valley' clinics will be held on these Saturdays: July 17, July 31, August 7, and August 21. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Liberty Bank parking lot in Downtown Boulder Creek.

Central Coast / Health / News / Santa Clara County / Top Stories

Carina Nocon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content