Monterey, San Benito Counties move to yellow tier of Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The State of California announced Tuesday that Monterey and San Benito Counties have moved to the yellow tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The yellow tier is the least restrictive.

In the yellow tier, counties can open these business sectors with the following restrictions:

Indoor seated live events and performances- Venues of 0-1,500 people can allow or 25% capacity or 300 people or 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. Venues of 1,501 and above can operate at 10% capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer. Capacity can increase to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Shopping centers- Open indoors with reduced capacity food courts.

Movie theaters- Maximum capacity increases to 50%.

Gyms and fitness centers- Open indoors at a maximum capacity of 50%.

Restaurants- Open indoors at a maximum capacity of 50%.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries- Open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Bars- Open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Family entertainment centers- Open indoors at 50% capacity or 75% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Outdoor live events with assigned seating- Open at 67% capacity with in-state visitors only.

Amusement parks- Open at 35% capacity and 25% capacity indoors with time restrictions. They will be open to in-state visitors only.

Santa Cruz County moved to the yellow tier on May 18. On June 15, the state is expected to move away from the blueprint, which would mean lifting capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.