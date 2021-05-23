Natividad offers free vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Natividad Medical Center is offering two free vaccine clinics this week.

The first clinic will be held tomorrow at the walk-in clinic at 1441 Constitution Blvd., building 400. It goes from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is open to everyone 18+.

The second clinic will be held Wednesday, the 26th, at the walk-in clinic at 1441 Constitution Blvd., building 400. It goes from 2 to 7:00 p.m. and is open to everyone 12+.

The 18+ clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the 12+ clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

You can sign up for either clinic here.