Anti-vaccine protesters reportedly gather outside Watsonville school

Coronavirus

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Cesar Chavez Middle School Thursday, according to Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Faris Sabbah.

He shared photos of the group on social media and said they were trying to intimidate families arriving to get COVID-19 vaccines for their children.

Sabbah reports that the participants were filming students in line to get vaccines and telling families that their "children will die if they get a vaccine."