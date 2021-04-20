Salinas Valley Medical Clinic offers phone registration for vaccine appointments

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System announced Tuesday that its medical clinic staff is helping patients register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone.

Vaccine eligibility in California expanded to include everyone aged 16 and older last week, and the clinic is able to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day. SVMHS said it has immediate openings for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

To register for an appointment, clinic patients can register through the patient portal online here, visit the MyTurn website here or call 831-771-3885.

So far, the clinic has vaccinated more than 35,000 people, according to SVMHS.