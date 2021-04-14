Nearly half of Monterey County residents aged 16 and older vaccinated

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County health officials held a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 locally, and they said about 48% of Monterey County residents aged 16 and older have already received a vaccine.

Starting Thursday, all California residents aged 16 and older will become eligible to get a vaccine.

Over the weekends, hundreds of no-shows were reported at Salinas vaccine clinics, and county officials say it is important for people to show up to their appointments. This is because they keep a close inventory and doses may go to waste. Cancellations also have the potentially to slow down the process of scheduling more people.

Health officials are encouraging everyone eligible to register for a vaccine and call 211 for assistance if you have trouble.