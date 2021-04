Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced that it will be holding a vaccine clinic for interested students aged 16 and older.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Seaside High School.

Students will need to bring a parent form with a signature, and because supplies are limited, vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.