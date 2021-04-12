Hundreds of no-shows reported at Salinas vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) This past weekend was a big one for expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Monterey County, but hundreds of people did not show up to their scheduled vaccine appointments in Salinas.

The county reports that 700 people did not show up for their appointments at Everett Alvarez High School Sunday, and almost 400 did not show up on Saturday.

Natividad medical staff tell KION that they believe the missed appointments were due to residents deciding to get their vaccination at another time without canceling, and they are reminding residents that they do have the option to cancel their appointments.

"For the leftover doses we had from this weekend clinic, we will be holding a clinic this week for those 340 doses so we get those out to patients," said Natividad Assistant Administrator Janine Bouyea.

The clinic is expected to be held either Thursday or Friday at Natividad.

Overall, more than 7,800 people were vaccinated over the weekend during the clinics at Everett Alvarez High School.

As far as reactions go, Natividad staff say only one person has had to be hospitalized for an adverse reaction to a vaccine, but at last check, that person had recovered.