MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Regional Airport announced Friday that it has opened a free COVID-19 testing clinic.

The clinic is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the long-term parking lot.

Walk-ins will be accepted and appointments are not required.

Although there is a clinic at the airport, the airport says testing is currently not required to fly out of Monterey.