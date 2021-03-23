Santa Cruz County meets criteria for orange tier of Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz announced Tuesday that they currently meet the criteria to move to the orange tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The county is currently in the red tier, but more businesses would be allowed to open or allow for more customer if it moved to the orange tier.

The county will need to maintain the criteria for one week before moving.

These are the requirements for businesses in the orange tier:

Amusement parks- Capacity limited to 25% for both indoor and outdoor attractions starting April 1.

Gyms and fitness centers- Indoor allowed with capacity limited to 50%. Indoor pools, hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms can open.

Outdoor live events: Limited to 33% capacity or 25% per suite starting April 1.

Movie theaters: Indoors with capacity limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less.

Museums, zoos and aquariums: Indoors allowed with capacity limited to 50%.

Restaurants: Indoors allowed with capacity limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: Indoors allowed with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less.

Bars where meals are not served: Outdoor only with modifications.

Retail: Open with modifications.

Shopping centers: Open with modifications, reduced capacity food courts and closed common areas.