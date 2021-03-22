Two cases of COVID-19 variant originating in UK found in Santa Cruz County

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency announced that two cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the UK, have been reported in Santa Cruz County.

“We expected these variants to arrive in our County eventually,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Our case numbers look very good right now. However, we must not let down our guard and need to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public. A virus cannot mutate if it cannot replicate.”

The first patient tested positive on Jan. 28, and the second patient tested positive on Feb. 28, so county health officials say residents should assume the variant is circulating in the area.

Local health officials say viral mutations are normal, and the vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA have been shown to still be effective against variants.

This particular variant is listed as a Variant of Concern by the CDC. According to the agency, it is 50% more transmittable and may increase the chances of hospitalization or death.