Newsom gives timeline for all Californians 16 and older to receive vaccine

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid out a timeline for when he expects all Californians aged 16 and older could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

At a press conference, the governor said he expects there will be enough vaccine supply within the next 5.5 weeks to open eligibility to any resident aged 16 and older. That amounts to an additional 32 million people.

Representatives of the California Department of Public Health said they could not give any more details about future vaccine eligibility.