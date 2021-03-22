Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:59 am

Farm Bureau: 25% of Monterey County farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Farm Bureau and the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California announced that about 25% of the expected farmworker population in the Salinas Valley has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The farm bureau and GSA said that number was achieved after several vaccine clinics in Monterey and Santa Cruz County specifically designated for farmworkers and efforts to get more vaccines from the state supply.

According to data from the Monterey County Health Department, 23,655 known COVID-19 cases are in an unknown or under investigation industry sector, but the sector with the most cases is agriculture.

The farm bureau and GSA said there will be more clinics for Monterey County farmworkers in the coming weeks, and they will include temporary workers arriving in the county for harvest crews.

Monterey County / News / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content