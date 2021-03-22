Farm Bureau: 25% of Monterey County farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Farm Bureau and the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California announced that about 25% of the expected farmworker population in the Salinas Valley has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The farm bureau and GSA said that number was achieved after several vaccine clinics in Monterey and Santa Cruz County specifically designated for farmworkers and efforts to get more vaccines from the state supply.

According to data from the Monterey County Health Department, 23,655 known COVID-19 cases are in an unknown or under investigation industry sector, but the sector with the most cases is agriculture.

The farm bureau and GSA said there will be more clinics for Monterey County farmworkers in the coming weeks, and they will include temporary workers arriving in the county for harvest crews.