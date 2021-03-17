Kaiser Permanente and Santa Cruz Warriors to host vaccination hub

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Kaiser Permanente announced that it is partnering with the Santa Cruz Warriors to open a COVID-19 vaccination hub at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.

The hub will be open to eligible Kaiser Permanente members and community members starting Thursday.

The site is expected to be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on supply. The vaccines will be available by appointment only.

“We have been vaccinating both members and non-members through our clinics in Scotts Valley and Watsonville, in addition to our San Jose and Clara Medical Centers,” said Sam Bajaj, Chief Operating Officer for Kaiser Permanente San Jose and Santa Cruz County. “As supply increases, the larger footprint of the Arena will allow Kaiser Permanente to scale up its vaccination efforts and provide increased access to vaccines for residents.”

The people currently eligible include educators, childcare workers, public transportation workers, food and agriculture workers, health care workers, residents aged 65 and older and people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at higher risk.

To make an appointment, visit the Kaiser Permanente website here.