Central Coast Senator secures Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Soledad farmworkers, educators

Coronavirus

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Central Coast Senator Anna Caballero announced Friday that she has secured hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccines that will be distributed to farmworkers and educators in Soledad at an upcoming clinic.

Caballero's Office said 500 doses will be administered Saturday.

“During the pandemic, grocery stores were in short supply of many things, but fresh fruits and vegetables were not on that list. Farmworkers showed up every day to take care of our needs—caring for theirs is the right thing to do.” Said Senator Caballero, “Also, with the fast-approaching reopening of schools, it is critical that we get vaccines into the arms of our teachers as well.”