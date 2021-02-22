Hartnell nursing students to provide vaccine information to Gonzales agricultural workers

Coronavirus

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Hartnell College says volunteer registered and vocational nursing students will be giving informational presentations to agricultural workers over the next couple days.

The presentations on COVID-19 vaccine information, which will be given in English and Spanish, will be done at the Taylor Farms facility in Gonzales Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re educating farm workers about the benefits of the vaccine and seeing if they have any questions, trying to dispel some of the myths that are surrounding the vaccine,” Dr. Shepperd said. “The students are on their own. I said, ‘Here’s the material. You need to study it; you’re going to be presenting it. They just kind of took it and owned it.”

In addition to providing information, Hartnell says student nursing volunteers have administered vaccines to hundreds of people in the Salinas Valley.