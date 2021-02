Coronavirus

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville seniors living in select zip codes are currently able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the Watsonville Senior Center.

The appointments are available for seniors age 65+ who live in the following zip codes: 95076, 95077 and 95019.

The appointments can be made by calling the Watsonville Senior Center at 831-768-3279, and will be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.