Watsonville vaccination clinic registration canceled after people from out of county, under age of 65 take appointments

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Registration for a mass vaccination clinic in Watsonville had to be canceled and reopened to a limited number of people after officials said people who were ineligible took many of the appointments.

Appointments for the clinic scheduled for Wednesday were opened up when they had about 1,000 left, and within 24 hours all of the slots were filled.

On Saturday evening, staff reviewed those who had registered for the clinic. They said more than half were under the age of 65 and more than 100 of the people who signed up lived as far away as Los Angeles or Yolo Counties. It is believed that the link to register for an appointment was shared widely.

"I look forward to the day where we don't have to do that, where everyone can get the shot and be done with it, but we're not there yet," said Dr. David Gillarducci.

Over the course of the rest of the weekend, officials worked to cancel online registration for the entire clinic and reach out to 300 of the people who were eligible to make sure they had access before filling the rest of the spots.

County spokesperson Jason Hoppin said, "Unfortunately, when you have this period of scarcity, which we hope won't last that long with the vaccine, if you jump the line, you're taking the vaccine from somebody who really needs it and can prevent illness and death."