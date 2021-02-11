Santa Cruz County officials predict March case surge as supply of vaccines remains limited

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Santa Cruz County officials provided an update on the state of COVID-19, including an expected surge on the horizon and vaccine allocation.

Health Services Agency Director Mimi Hall said that based on projections, officials expect a surge in COVID-19 cases beginning in mid-March and hitting a peak in April. Hall said this one could be bigger than what we saw in December and January. One place where officials said the projection can be seen is at https://covid19.healthdata.org. Officials said concern about variants and the virus' natural ebb and flow are considered factors in determining when there will be a surge.

Even though vaccines are being administered in Santa Cruz County, officials said the supply is still limited, so health care workers and older adults continue to be prioritized for receiving vaccines. They hope that by vaccinating health care workers, they will be able to preserve healthcare capacity and that they will save the most lives by vaccinating older adults, who account for most of the COVID-19 deaths.

Jen Herrera with Santa Cruz County said they have received more than 31,000 vaccine doses, and about 13,000 are still on hand for uses such as upcoming second doses and planned clinics. According to data released by the county, 44% of residents aged 45 and older have received their first vaccine dose, 17% of residents between the ages of 65 and 74 have received a first dose and 5% of residents under the age of 65 have received a first dose.

Dr. David Ghilarducci said the majority of people who have received a vaccine so far have been White, but he said that is because most of Phase 1a is based on profession, not race or age, and he said the numbers are improving for the Hispanic and Latino population.

To prevent a surge in cases, Ghilarducci said wearing masks continues to be one of the most powerful factors.

See the full news conference below.