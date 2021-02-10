Local theater adapts to pandemic shutdown

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Since the pandemic shutdown theaters, shows have been cancelled and rehearsals put on hold across the nation.

Central Coast musical theater companies have been closed for about one year.

Under the state's current tier system, live theater is closed through the yellow tier.

As theaters wait for the ability to reopen, ARIEL Theatrical in Salinas is one of the Central Coast community theatre groups adapting to continue arts programs for kids and adults.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a report with more on how theaters have been impacted by the pandemic and ways they are adapting tonight on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.