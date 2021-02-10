First cases of COVID-19 variant that originated in South Africa reported in California

Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 2/10/2021 12:30 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom reported in a news conference Wednesday that the first cases of a COVID-19 variant originating in South Africa have been found in the Bay Area.

Newsom said there are two cases- one in Alameda County and one in Santa Clara County.

The variant is one of several COVID-19 mutations reported recently, and some of them may be more contagious or resistant to vaccines.

There are 159 cases of a variant that originated in the United Kingdom in California and 1,203 cases of two types of variants originating on the West Coast.

The press conference was held to provide an update on vaccine response and show a new Central Valley mass vaccination site.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the state's efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there were 3.36 million confirmed cases statewide, and 44,995 Californians have died.