Golfer withdraws from Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) The PGA Tour announced that one of its members has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

A tour spokesperson said Padraig Harrington tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin self-isolation.

Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington.

Dustin Johnson also withdrew. In a statement, his manager said Johnson had a successful week in Saudi Arabia and decided to spend a week at home before the Genesis Invitational and World Golf Championships. He will be replaced by Jonathan Byrd.