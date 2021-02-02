Soledad COVID-19 testing site closes early Tuesday

Coronavirus

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that its COVID-19 testing site in Soledad is closing early Tuesday.

The Health Department said it decided to close the site due to windy conditions. KION's Dann Cianca said the max wind gust so far in Soledad Tuesday was 15 miles per hour, which he says is fairly calm for the Salinas Valley.

Anyone who had an appointment can expect to be contacted to reschedule, and the site is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.