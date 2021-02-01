Montage Health opens two vaccine clinics for eligible recipients

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Montage Health announced that it is opening two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for members of the public who are eligible to receive one.

The clinics will be located at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula and at the Montage Wellness Center in Marina.

Montage said the first clinics will be held at the hospital on Feb. 4 and 5, but they will be open to people aged 75 and older and healthcare workers in Phase 1a. The vaccines will be available by appointment only, and they will only be giving first doses on those days.

Other clinics are expected to be held at the locations in the coming weeks, and Montage said they are able to vaccinate up to 7,500 people each week, but appointments are dependent on how many vaccines the Monterey County Health Department receives.

Montage expects appointments to go quickly because of high demand and low supply, so CHOMP is encouraging people to check back often as more clinics are scheduled. Eventually, half of the clinics will be devoted to second doses.

Vaccine supply commitments are only made once a week, so Montage warns that clinics may not be scheduled far in advance.

“Our hope is that we can get a consistent supply of vaccine to reliably and predictably run both our clinic locations full-time for the community,” says CHOMP and Montage Health Vice President Cynthia Peck.

Monterey county residents can sign up for vaccine clinics here. Those who sign up will be asked for proof of age or healthcare employment when they arrive at the sites, and Montage says those who cannot provide it will be turned away.