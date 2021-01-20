Skip to Content
Coronavirus
San Benito County looks for volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Public Health Services agency said it is working to recruit volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics.

The agency said it is looking for volunteers for a variety of tasks, including administering vaccines, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and Spanish-speaking volunteers are especially needed.

To qualify to administer vaccines, volunteers must have qualifications in the medical field, including:

  • Pharmacists and Pharmacy interns and students
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Nursing school students
  • Paramedics
  • Advanced EMTs
  • Medical and physician assistant students
  • RNs, LPNs, MAs and MDs

People interested in volunteering are asked to visit the agency's website here to sign up and get a volunteer packet. Public Health said signing up does not commit them to anything yet.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mike Hodges at MiHodges@cosb.us or 831-637-5367.

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

