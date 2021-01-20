San Benito County looks for volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Public Health Services agency said it is working to recruit volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics.
The agency said it is looking for volunteers for a variety of tasks, including administering vaccines, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and Spanish-speaking volunteers are especially needed.
To qualify to administer vaccines, volunteers must have qualifications in the medical field, including:
- Pharmacists and Pharmacy interns and students
- Pharmacy technicians
- Nursing school students
- Paramedics
- Advanced EMTs
- Medical and physician assistant students
- RNs, LPNs, MAs and MDs
People interested in volunteering are asked to visit the agency's website here to sign up and get a volunteer packet. Public Health said signing up does not commit them to anything yet.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mike Hodges at MiHodges@cosb.us or 831-637-5367.
