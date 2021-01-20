San Benito County looks for volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Public Health Services agency said it is working to recruit volunteers for COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics.

The agency said it is looking for volunteers for a variety of tasks, including administering vaccines, traffic control, screening forms, conducting temperature checks and restocking supplies.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and Spanish-speaking volunteers are especially needed.

To qualify to administer vaccines, volunteers must have qualifications in the medical field, including:

Pharmacists and Pharmacy interns and students

Pharmacy technicians

Nursing school students

Paramedics

Advanced EMTs

Medical and physician assistant students

RNs, LPNs, MAs and MDs

People interested in volunteering are asked to visit the agency's website here to sign up and get a volunteer packet. Public Health said signing up does not commit them to anything yet.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mike Hodges at MiHodges@cosb.us or 831-637-5367.