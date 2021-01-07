San Benito County creates dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine distribution information

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County officials have created a new dashboard to keep members of the community informed about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The dashboard is located on the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency website, and it includes information about the number of vaccines the county has received, the number of doses administered and the current phase being vaccinated.

So far, the county says it has received 1,300 vaccines and has administered 560. It is currently in Phase 1A.

According to the vaccine schedule, Phase 1A of vaccine distribution includes:

Tier 1- Acute and healthcare staff, assisted living facility staff and residents, EMTs, paramedics and dialysis center staff.

Tier 2- Home health and in-home supportive services, public health, primary care staff, FQHCs and urgent care clinics.

Tier 3- Specialty clinic staff, laboratory workers, dental and oral health clinics, pharmacy staff and the mortuary service industry.

Phase 1B includes:

Tier 1- People aged 75 and older and those at risk of exposure while working in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Tier 2- People aged 65-74, people in congregate settings with an outbreak risk and people at risk of exposure while working in the transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential and sheltering facilities and services industries and critical manufacturing.

Phase 1C includes: