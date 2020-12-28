DA files documents to trigger suspended Tuck Box penalty after reports of health order violations

Coronavirus

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said it has filed documentation to trigger a suspended $20,000 civil penalty against the Tuck Box restaurant and its owner, Jeffrey LeTowt, after reports that the restaurant violated public health orders.

The Tuck Box and LeTowt first faced trouble with the DA's Office in May when a criminal complaint was filed alleging that the restaurant was serving customers, allowing customers to eat at the restaurant, not requiring face coverings and not implementing social distancing protocols. At that time, the DA's Office said LeTowt could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or six months behind bars for each of the three misdemeanor charges he faced. The DA's Office also filed a temporary restraining order to stop the restaurant from providing service at the premises until it was authorized by the county health officer.

In June, a Monterey County judge decided that if the Tuck Box violated health orders again, it could be subject to a $20,000 civil penalty that was stayed.

The DA's Office said that on or around Dec. 15, the Tuck Box allowed customers to dine inside and outside of the restaurant, which is a violation of public health orders, and continued even after receiving notice from the court about the violation.

The Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau has also issued a notice of violation. If the restaurant continues to violate public health orders, the DA's Office said the restaurant could have its permit suspended or potentially revoked.

“We sincerely hope individuals and businesses will heed the urgent calls from our local hospital leaders and voluntarily comply with the new Regional Stay at Home Order," said District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. "Because our health leaders have said that we are still many months away from a vaccine being widely available to the general public, it is critical that we all continue to follow public health orders.”

The DA's Office said it has also provided information to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control so the agency can take any action against the restaurant's liquor license that it believes is appropriate.