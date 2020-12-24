Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By ,
today at 5:55 pm
Published 4:44 pm

Holiday tamale traditions continue in Salinas despite pandemic

leal bakery tamale tradition masa sales
KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Many families have had to make adjustments to traditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that one tradition involving tamales is thriving.

Customers at Leal Bakery in Salinas saw a wait of about two hours as they tried to get last minute ingredients.

"We've been waiting about an hour," said Sherry Villaneda, who is planning to make tamales for the holidays.

Many families normally gather together to make tamales around the holidays, and now some are trying to keep the the tradition alive by making them on their own because health orders recommend avoiding gatherings.

"Generally, we make tamales with my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, but this year we'll do it at home because of COVID," Villaneda said.

Staff at Leal Bakery said business has not slowed down, and lines are longer this year than previous years. They said most people in line are waiting to get masa, which sells the most.

Holidays / Monterey County / News / Salinas / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content