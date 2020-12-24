Holiday tamale traditions continue in Salinas despite pandemic

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Many families have had to make adjustments to traditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that one tradition involving tamales is thriving.

Customers at Leal Bakery in Salinas saw a wait of about two hours as they tried to get last minute ingredients.

"We've been waiting about an hour," said Sherry Villaneda, who is planning to make tamales for the holidays.

Many families normally gather together to make tamales around the holidays, and now some are trying to keep the the tradition alive by making them on their own because health orders recommend avoiding gatherings.

"Generally, we make tamales with my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, but this year we'll do it at home because of COVID," Villaneda said.

Staff at Leal Bakery said business has not slowed down, and lines are longer this year than previous years. They said most people in line are waiting to get masa, which sells the most.