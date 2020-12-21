Newsom: Stay at home orders likely to be extended, officials monitoring for new COVID-19 strain

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 12/21/2020 1 p.m. Four out of five California regions are currently under stay at home orders, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says those orders are likely to be extended.

This especially applies to the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions where ICU capacity is at 0%. A surge plan has been activated in those areas.

About 98% of Californians are currently under stay at home orders.

During his update, Newsom also provided information about a new COVID-19 strain that was identified recently. Cases have been reported in the UK, South Africa and Europe, but so far, there is no evidence that it has made it to California.

Newsom said health officials are monitoring closely through a genomics sequencing effort to monitor and identify any new strains of the virus.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the new strain infects people more easily because of how it binds, and other concerns of his include how little is known about it and how it may effect containment efforts.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Last week, the first vaccinations began in California, and the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Moderna's vaccine.

According to the California Department of public health, there were 1.85 million confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of Dec. 19, up more than 46,000 from the previous day. 22,593 Californians have died.

Newsom will be holding the update remotely because he is in quarantine for the second time in two months. A staffer tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, so his office said he is in quarantine as a precaution. After the staffer tested positive, Newsom was tested and the result was negative.

Last month, Newsom was in quarantine after his family was exposed to someone who tested positive.