Newsom: California set to receive nearly 400,000 more vaccine doses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California is expecting to receive an additional 393,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer.

The vaccines are expected to arrive next week.

California is already getting 327,000 doses of the vaccine, which began arriving and being administered today. The state is also expecting about 672,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine if it receives emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The first people in line to get the first doses of the vaccines will be healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities. When California was planning to receive 327,000 vaccine doses, Newsom broke down how many doses would go to each region of the state and divided those who will receive the first doses into tiers.

Pfizer's vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization Friday, and over the weekend, a safety review group created by western states reviewed the data and said it appears to be safe and effective.

Pfizer says its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections, including in older adults, with no serious safety concerns. Moderna claims that its vaccine is 94.5% effective and without serious side effects.