Monterey County stay at home order includes fewer restrictions than March order

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A stay at home order went into effect in Monterey County Sunday night. While it is similar to one that was in effect earlier in the year, there are differences.

Some of the main differences are that schools and several business sectors that are not considered essential will be allowed to remain open with modifications. Retail will be open during the holiday season, but with limited capacity.

Current

The current Regional Stay at Home Order is only required for regions around the state with an ICU capacity below 15%, but counties may decide to preemptively issue it, such as Monterey County. The goal of the order is to avoid mixing between households to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Critical infrastructure, schools, non-urgent medical and dental care and child care and preschools are allowed to remain open with precautions, but the following sectors are facing more modifications:

Outdoor recreation : Facilities are allowed to remain open for outdoor operation to allow for physically distanced health and wellness through exercise. Food, drink and alcohol sales are not allowed, and neither are overnight stays at campgrounds.

: Facilities are allowed to remain open for outdoor operation to allow for physically distanced health and wellness through exercise. Food, drink and alcohol sales are not allowed, and neither are overnight stays at campgrounds. Retail : Indoor operations are allowed to continue at 20% capacity, or 35% for standalone grocery stores. The entrance will need to be monitored, and no eating or drinking will be allowed. The state said there should also be special hours for seniors and people with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Indoor operations are allowed to continue at 20% capacity, or 35% for standalone grocery stores. The entrance will need to be monitored, and no eating or drinking will be allowed. The state said there should also be special hours for seniors and people with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers : Indoor operations are allowed to continue at 20% capacity. The entrance will need to be monitored, and no eating or drinking will be allowed. The state said there should also be special hours for seniors and people with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Indoor operations are allowed to continue at 20% capacity. The entrance will need to be monitored, and no eating or drinking will be allowed. The state said there should also be special hours for seniors and people with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and lodging : Hotels and other types of lodging may only provide accommodation for essential workers or offer housing solutions, including measures to protect the homeless.

: Hotels and other types of lodging may only provide accommodation for essential workers or offer housing solutions, including measures to protect the homeless. Restaurants : Restaurants may only offer takeout or delivery.

: Restaurants may only offer takeout or delivery. Offices : Offices are required to only allow remote work unless they are critical infrastructure and remote work is not possible.

: Offices are required to only allow remote work unless they are critical infrastructure and remote work is not possible. Places of worship and political expression : These activities are allowed to continue outdoors only.

: These activities are allowed to continue outdoors only. Entertainment production: Industries, studios and other related establishments can operate without live audiences.

Business sectors required to close include hair salons and barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, limited services, live audience sports and amusement parks. If one of these sectors has some operations that are considered critical infrastructure, those are allowed to continue.

Playgrounds are allowed to remain open as well as outdoor areas that can be used for physical activity.

Previous

Monterey County first issued a shelter in place order in mid-March, shortly before one was issued statewide. There were several revisions and extensions after the initial order was issued, but the order required residents to only leave their homes to provide or receive essential services.

The following were some of the businesses and services considered essential:

Healthcare operations and essential infrastructure

Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores and other establishments selling food and products necessary for safety, sanitation and essential operation of homes.

Farming, ranching and fishing.

Businesses providing food, shelter and social services for people in need.

Media outlets.

Gas stations and auto-related facilities.

Banks.

Hardware stores.

Mailing and shipping services.

Schools and educational institutions for distance learning only.

Restaurants for takeout or delivery only.

Transportation providers for essential activities and services only.

Child care for essential employees only.

Business sectors forced to close include all that are currently required to close, but also retail, gyms and fitness centers, shopping centers, entertainment productions, schools for in-person learning, playgrounds and others. Places of worship were only allowed to continue online.

Read the full shelter in place order issued by Monterey County health officials on March 17 here.

The current stay at home order is in effect until the morning of Jan. 13.