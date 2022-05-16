Abbott agrees to consent decree with FDA, could restart plant within 2 weeks, pending court approval

By Brenda Goodman, CNN

The baby formula manufacturer at the heart of a nationwide formula recall says it has reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration to enter into a consent decree, a legally binding agreement that would require the company to take certain steps in response to violations found at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

If a court approves the agreement, the company says it could restart the site within two weeks. It would first resume the production of its specialty metabolic formulas EleCare and Alimentum, followed by Similac and other formulas.

After Abbott restarts the site, it will take six to eight weeks for the products to reach store shelves, it said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

