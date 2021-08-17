Three ag companies agree to pay $110,000 for pesticide-related violations

Health

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office that three agricultural companies will pay a total of $110,000 in civil penalties and costs for pesticide-related violations that happened in August 2017.

The DA's Office said the Environmental Protection Unit entered into a stipulated judgement with Norcal Harvesting, Bay View Farms and R&T Farms. The companies allegedly did not notify employees about the location of a pesticide buffer zone and did not take employees to a physician immediately after they may have been exposed to pesticides within a buffer zone.

On the day of the incident, the DA's Office said the application of a fumigant began on Bay View Farms' Duncan Ranch, and that required a 30-foot buffer zone between the treated area and any people. The zone extended into hoop houses on R&T Farms' Duncan Ranch and was marked with signage at the intervals required. Employees at Norcal Harvesting said they did not see the signs and had not been notified about a buffer zone, so about 8 employees unknowingly entered the buffer zone. After that, they reported developing eye irritation and felt stinging and burning in their eyes.

Employers are required to notify employees about pesticide buffer zones, and employers are required to take employees to a physician immediately when they suspect an employee has a pesticide illness and when they have been exposed to a pesticide that may lead to illness.

The DA's Office said the companies cooperated during the investigation. In addition to payment, the settlement includes an injunction to prevent similar violations in the future.