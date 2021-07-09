San Luis Obispo County resident dies of West Nile virus

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed death due to the West Nile virus statewide in 2021, and the death happened in San Luis Obispo County.

Humans and animals get the virus through a bite from an infected mosquito. As of Friday, the CDPH said the West Nile virus has been detected in 45 dead birds from 6 counties and 177 mosquito samples from 13 counties.

The CDPH said that hot temperatures this month are contributing to a higher number of mosquitos, and that increases the risk that the virus could be transmitted to humans. So far this season, the CDPH said activity is within expected levels, but the risk of contracting the virus usually increases around this time of year and is highest during the summer and early fall.

Although the risk that humans could get seriously ill due to the virus is low, some people- less than 1%- develop serious neurological illnesses, such as encephalitis or meningitis, according to the CDPH. People aged 50 and older and those with diabetes or hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications.

“West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer.

To prevent mosquito bites and the West Nile virus, the CDPH recommends practicing the "Three Ds":

Deet- The CDPH recommends using insect repellent containing deet, picaradin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions.

Dawn and Dusk- Because mosquitos that transmit the virus usually bite in the early morning and evening, the CDPH recommends wearing proper clothing and repellent during those times, but also making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without tears or holes.

Drain- The CDPH says mosquitos lay eggs on standing water, so eliminating sources of standing water- such as flower pots, old car tires, buckets and other containers- may help.

For updated West Nile virus information, go to the CDPH website here, and if you see a dead bird, you are asked to report it on the website or by calling 1-877-968-2473.