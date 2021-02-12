CDC warns of Listeria outbreak linked to ‘Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses’

Health

(KION) The CDC is warning consumers about a Listeria outbreak linked to what they describe as "Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses." They said this applies to queso fresco, queso blanco and queso panela.

The CDC said there have been 7 cases of illness and 7 hospitalizations across four states linked to Listeria, but a specific type and brand has not been identified yet, so they are warning people at higher risk not to eat the cheeses.

Pregnant people with Listeria infection may experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but it can also lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection, according to the CDC. Those at risk, including people aged 65 and older or with weakened immune systems, may experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

The CDC recommends that those with a lower risk for severe illness should stick to cheeses that say "made with pasteurized milk" on the label. Pasteurization kills Listeria, but infection is still possible if conditions are not sanitary at the facilities.

The CDC recommends restaurants and retailers that serve or sell these types of cheeses should follow FDA safe handling and cleaning advice listed here.

Listeria is a germ that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, and the CDC says people usually become ill after eating contaminated food.