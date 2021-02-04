SVMHS to host free ‘Ask the Experts’ events focusing on heart health

Health

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System said four of its cardiac physicians and its executive chief will be part of a free "Ask the Experts" series.

The events, which will be live and virtual, will focus on heart health and non-invasive procedures, according to SVMHS.

“People who watch these free virtual events will have a deeper understanding of heart disease,” said Pete Delgado, the President and CEO of Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System. “They will learn about highly advanced non-invasive cardiac procedures that save lives and provide a better quality of life.”

One of the events will focus on the Watchman, which SVMHS said is a cardiac implant that can reduce stroke risk from Atrial Fibrilation not caused by a heart valve problem.

“The Watchman procedure does not require open heart surgery,” said Dr. Harlan Grogin. “We insert a narrow tube in to a blood vessel in the upper leg and guide it to the heart where blood clots form. Patients usually go home the next day.”

Another event will focus on the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement procedure, which is used in people who have moderate to severe aortic stenosis. The third will focus on preparing heart-healthy meals.

The events will take place at these times:

Watchman: Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. via Facebook live

Heart-Healthy Cooking: Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. via Facebook live

TAVR Procedure: Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. on the website here

Registration for the event explaining the TAVR provedure opens on Feb. 24, and those who sign up to watch will be entered into a raffle to win a basket that includes a Fitbit, heart-healthy recipes and other items.