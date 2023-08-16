Dr. Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin, DDS is a volunteer dentist at Dentistry4Vets. Many people don't realize that veterans don't have dental care, so Dentistry4Vets exists because there is a discrepancy for dental care for veterans. Dr. Griffin always walks in the office with a smile, and he teaches the other volunteer Dentists and Registered Dental Assistants as well. Although he is retired and has grandkids, Dr. Griffin chooses to take some of his time to give back to the community. As a respected member of the dental community, there isn't a time when Dr. Griffin drives home at night and doesn't think "that was worthwhile, we did some good today." We applaud and thank you , Dr. Griffin!

