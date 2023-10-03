Late Sen. Feinstein’s funeral moved to steps of San Francisco City Hall, will be open to public

File

SAN FRANCISCO - Plans for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's funeral service have been moved to San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 5. The service will be open to the public, according to officials.

Monday's announcement came from a press release. Feinstein's funeral service will be on the front steps of City Hall starting at 1 p.m. The public may attend the outdoor portion.

"There will be standing room available in the Civic Center Plaza," the news release said. Officials also advised to plan for hot weather that is expected to make its way into the city later this week. They said there is limited shade.

In addition, because the funeral venue, originally slated to be Herbst Theatre, has changed, there will no longer be space to view the simulcast inside City Hall. While the simulcast is canceled, the service will be streamed online for those unable to attend in person.

"Following the service, the senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony," the news release said.

Feinstein will lie in state at City Hall on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as no changes were made to Wednesday's schedule. That portion will also be open to the public.

Feinstein had served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors after being elected in 1969. She would go on to become San Francisco's first female mayor in 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated fellow supervisor Harvey Milk and then Mayor George Moscone.